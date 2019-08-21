There is no reason to think that the shooting death of a 14-year-old African American boy by a legal gun owner in suburban Chicago had anything to do with race.
Lots of people, black and white, have been killed at the hands of legal gun owners. And the unjust law that allowed Lake County prosecutors to charge the victim's teenage cousins and a friend with his killing has affected white kids as well as African Americans. The underlying issue is not race. It's the fact that these are kids.
Yet the public response to the killing has exposed the racial fault line that that lies beneath almost everything that happens in America these days. It has once again placed an ugly truth about mainstream America in the spotlight _ that it views African American boys as less than human.
It would be nice if we could package this as just another symptom of the Donald Trump presidency. But in this case, we cannot. This is about historical societal hatred for black boys and men. And that was around long before Trump became president.
Much of the underlying anger in this case is over the fact that six teenagers traveled miles from their homes on the South Side of Chicago north to rural Lake County to allegedly steal cars.
It is one thing when black kids terrorize each other in their own neighborhoods, but it is quite another when they decide to go into neighborhoods where white people have moved to get away from crime in the city.
Such incidents reinforce the fear that there is nowhere people can go to be safe. It makes them feel vulnerable and quite often, that fear turns into rage. In their eyes, the 75-year-old white man who shot the 14-year-old in the head, believing that he and his companions wanted to steal his car from his driveway, became an instant hero.
The dead kid was collateral damage in a situation where a man, who claimed to have feared for his life, exercised his legal right to protect himself and his 2011 Audi.
The hateful emails I received after writing a column last week suggesting that Illinois' felony murder rule, which allowed authorities to charge the other teens with the 14-year-old's killing, should be changed and a subsequent piece calling for a thorough investigation of the shooting were appalling.
The emails did not target me, as they usually do. They targeted the teenagers, including the deceased one. And that was sickening.
One man called the 14-year-old boy a "feral animal." Another referred to him as "a damn dog." Lots of people, including some who consider themselves to be fair-minded regarding race, called him a "thug."
In this day and age, the term, thug, has become a politically correct version of the N-word, according to John McWhorter, a linguist at Columbia University. It is used almost exclusively to refer to African American males who are causing trouble. In an interview with NPR, McWhorter said this:
"When somebody talks about thugs ruining a place, it is almost impossible today that they are referring to somebody with blond hair," he said on "All Things Considered." "It is a sly way of saying, 'There go those black people ruining things again.' And so anybody who wonders whether thug is becoming the new N-word doesn't need to. It most certainly is."
Decide for yourself.
"If this car-stealing thug had not invaded a homeowner's property in the middle of the night ... he would be alive," a woman wrote me.
"How many people are shot in Illinois by legal gun owners, compared to the thugs on the street that just pull up and shoot anyone?" one man asked.
"Thugs and criminals that sneak out of the city in the middle of the night to prey on others should have no rights," someone wrote.
"Maybe if a few more of these punks get shot, they'll take heed and maybe stop committing so many crimes or at least think twice," a man suggested.
"How could you stand up for this 14-year-old dog? That's all this kid was," another man asked.
"He was taken out like a damn dog. ... Yes, all of them deserve to be shot," a woman wrote.
What kind of person would say such horrible things about a dead child, regardless of what he might have done?
It becomes easier to justify it by refusing to consider the victim to be a child, or even a victim. The only victim in this case, according to some, is the shooter. The Lake County state's attorney referred to the deceased child as one of the "defendants" in a press release.
The bottom line is that many people believe neither the dead 14-year-old, nor his 16-year-old friend and three 17-year-old male cousins nor his 18-year-old female cousin are worthy of being treated fairly under the law. Attempting to steal a car, according to them, is an unforgivable crime that warrants the harshest penalty, even death.
A former DuPage County public defender had an issue with me referring to the suspects as children. She summed it up this way in an email.
"Please. Teenagers are not children," she said. "Even though science has shown their brains to be developing, teenagers are beyond being 'children.' Many are driving cars, growing mustaches, drinking alcohol and other drugs, smoking, having sex, having babies, enrolling in the armed services, and even working, so they are not children."
Then she asked, "Would you be defending these 'children' so sympathetically if they were white and the owner black?"
My question to her is, "Would you be so quick to condemn them if they were your kids and not poor, black kids?"
Research has proved that people are more likely to consider black boys to be older than they actually are. In the classroom, they are singled out for misbehaving more frequently than white children the same age. Police officers are likely to consider them more dangerous than a white kid who committed a similar crime. We have seen over and over how black boys receive harsher sentences than white boys.
One man pointed to the mug shots of the teenagers in the media to further justify his position that they are "flat out thugs." Such pictures promote stereotypes, and that's what the cops want.
When people look at mug shots, they see criminals. They don't look anything like their own kids. Their faces are grim and menacing. Their hair is messy. They look threatening and evil. That is the exact purpose of a police mug shot, to make suspects appear to be bad guys even before they have their day in court.
They are designed to sway public opinion and lead people to believe that, in this particular case, a legal gun owner did society a favor by taking this "thug" off the streets. It doesn't matter whether it's based on truth or not.
Black boys, in particular, are doomed in America. They know it better than anyone and often, they act accordingly. They can never win, because they are presumed to be predators. That's a stigma that black males have endured throughout history in America, and there is no indication that it will change.
So when someone says, "Good riddance. Guess who will never steal another car?" or "The real shame is the homeowner didn't fill all of them with hot lead," we should not be shocked. But we should be angry.
This is the America we live in, and it has been this way for centuries. Let's not try to blame Trump for this. We must take responsibility for it ourselves.
___
ABOUT THE WRITER
Dahleen Glanton is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune. She joined the Tribune from the Los Angeles Times in 1989, was a metro editor and the Atlanta bureau chief, and covered Hurricane Katrina, the Obama Presidential Center and national gun laws. A Georgia native, she writes regularly about race, civil rights and neighborhood violence.
___
(c)2019 Chicago Tribune
Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):