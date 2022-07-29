Purchase Access

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The death toll from devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky rose to 19 as of midday Friday. Some people were still missing even as the water receded and residents across the region continued the weary tasks of trying to salvage belongings and clean thick mud from their homes, or look for new places to live.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 16 deaths Friday at a midmorning news conference. Knott County was hit hardest, he said, with 11 deaths, with two fatalities each in Letcher and Clay counties and one in Perry County, Beshear said.



