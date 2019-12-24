For most people, young and old, the holiday season is a joyous time of year. Family gatherings, lavish banquets, giving and receiving trinkets and baubles and, of course, the uplifting music — Alexa, play Christmas music. But for your average golfaholic, this time of year can be a downer.
We, the afflicted, appreciate and even find elevated levels of happiness in December. But, because most golf courses are buried under a blanket of white or at the minimum have frost delays till noon, we are faced with the realization that it will be months before we can hit the ball again. We can take our game indoors and play the simulators, but let's face it, it’s not the same as the outdoor game.
There is always the option of chasing high pressure and traveling to a warmer climate for a few rounds, but getting there in December can be a major travel pain. Nope. Not gonna fly in December unless it’s an emergency. Even I have to admit that ‘jonesing’ for golf is not life or death. This is, however, the perfect time of year to reflect a bit and be thankful for all that has been given in 2019.
Health, family, friends are at the top of my list. As I enter my seventh decade on this blue rock, health seems to be a topic of much discussion with my friends and even my family. Poor health equates to a lower quality of life so staying healthy is job one. You may have heard the expression, “I’m not old, I’m just on the back nine.” Based on a study from 2016, the average life expectancy of the U.S. male is 78.69 years. Doing simple math, you have completed the front 9 by age 39. At age 70, I am on the 17th tee box and I will be 74 by the time I putt out on the 17 green — It must be a very very long par 5 and the group in front is extremely slow. Probably walkers.
The point being, we all have an expiration date and how we choose to finish ‘our round’ is entirely up to each of us. When we hole out on 18, I doubt we will remember the birdies or pars or even the aces we’ve carded. Hopefully, we will think about how we played the game. Did we allow that two-some to play through? Did we card that triple bogey even playing as a single? Did we remove our hats and shake hands even though we lost $12 to the other team? Did we take the time to grow the game through nurturing and positive encouragement?
The game of golf does indeed reflect the game of life. When I come off 18 green, I hope I can answer in the affirmative even though there were a few times I improved my lie along the way.
From my family to yours, may your holidays be rich with good health, happiness and sunny tee times. Merry Christmas!
My smartwatch just sent me a message that it’s time for me to get moving. See you on the first tee.