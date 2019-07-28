July 28-- Jul. 28--TOPPENISH -- Erica Wright was still a child when her father, famed rapper Eric "Eazy-E" Wright, died on March 26, 1995. But she has known for most of her life that the birth year on his simple flat grave marker in Whittier, Calif., was wrong.
Wright, 33, wanted that fixed. So when Tim Morris -- the Yakima Valley headstone company owner known as Cemetery Tim -- contacted her about a year ago, she responded. They began discussing what she wanted, what her father would have wanted, how best to honor the Godfather of Gangsta Rap.
On Saturday, as she stood in a back room of Morris' office at 214 W. First Ave., her dad's music pounding into every corner of the space, she gazed at the large black granite marker and smiled.
"I think it's immaculate," said Wright, who came up from Compton, Calif. "I think it's great; way over the top. I think it's exactly what he deserves. ... I'm extremely happy."
Morris, who hosted a public event Saturday afternoon to unveil the stone, was happy to do it.
"I've been listening to Eazy-E for three decades. I'm very familiar with his music," Morris said. "It's definitely one of a kind. It's all Eazy-E, who he was. Some of the things he rapped about are on that marker."
A towering figure in the gangsta rap genre, Eazy-E began by writing hip-hop songs inspired by growing up in Compton, Calif., where his daughter still lives. He founded Ruthless Records in 1986 and was a solo artist working with Ice Cube and Dr. Dre before the three united to form N.W.A. Their 1988 album, "Straight Outta Compton," is regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time.
On Saturday, HOT 99.7 FM was on hand for a live broadcast. A small section of the street in front of Morris' office was closed for the more than a dozen lowriders parked out front. Onlookers lined both sides of the street until Erica Wright stepped out onto the sidewalk, at which point many clustered around her for photos and video.
Fans could head into Morris' office for photos in front of an Eazy-E backdrop. And if they were willing to part briefly with their cellphones, they could go behind a closed door and see the new gravestone for themselves. Though fans could not take their own photos, they could see the marker and have their photo taken next to it with Morris' camera.
Eazy-E was born Sept. 7, 1964. Morris will release those photos this Sept. 7, when the stone will make its public debut. Until then, no images will be published.
"I'm going to ship it to California for my dad's birthday," said Wright, who hosts a party for her dad at his grave every year. "I'm going to have a ceremony at the cemetery. First a private ceremony, then open to the public."
He is buried at Rose Hill Cemetery, one of the largest in the United States, prompting a fan to write about the challenge of finding his gravestone. Not only is the cemetery huge, but workers weren't helpful, refusing to provide the location because they said the grave had been desecrated.
"I spend a lot of time out there," said Wright, whom Morris described as a spokeswoman for her father. Eazy-E has several children, all busy in their own way, he said. They include Wright and her brother Eric Wright Jr., the musician better known as Little Eazy-E or Lil Eazy, along with other half-siblings.
"She's the one that's basically doing things like this for her father. ... She visits his grave, spends time with her dad," Morris said of Erica Wright.
He and Wright communicated online for several months. He showed Wright some of his designs, then created a mock-up. She shared that with family, who approved. In early May, Morris flew to Whittier for a consultation with Wright at Eazy-E's grave.
"I had been out to Eazy-E's grave prior to meeting Erica out there. Sometimes when I go to these celebrity graves, if I can make them better, I'll message the family. Fortunately they messaged me back," Morris said.
For the new stone, Morris and Wright went as large as they could. It's a flat stone; there are no standing stones in that section. Though it looks nothing like the small marker there now, Wright decided to take a phrase from the current to the new stone -- "We loved him, but God loved him more."
Wright kept that in honor of her grandmother. The stone declares him "The Godfather of Gangsta Rap" and features a large version of Eazy-E's actual signature, traced onto and sandblasted into the granite and highlighted in red. The marker also includes a dozen pictures showing him performing, his cars, his personality. There's a record label and another phrase, "He put Compton on the map."
"I feel like the industry doesn't acknowledge him like they should," Wright said.
Ten days before he died, Eazy-E announced that he had AIDS. His death is still controversial among family and fans who don't believe he contracted it through unprotected sex. Wright and her sister Ebie Wright are leading a documentary investigating his death.
"There was no autopsy," Erica Wright said, adding that the documentary will air sometime early next year. "It's something I've been dealing with for 25 years, for a lifetime."
She is elated with Morris' design and he was happy with the outcome. And he's not stopping there. His business continues to grow. Morris started in Sunnyside, then moved to Grandview before relocating to Toppenish about a year ago. He ships stones around the country. All that could be due to his massive social media presence; Cemetery Tim has more than 650,000 followers on Facebook.
Morris is working with family of TLC rapper Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, who died in a 2002 car accident while on vacation in Honduras.
"It's just another level of the business. I'm growing. I want to reach out," Morris said. "I want to be the guy that celebrity families turn to. That's my ultimate goal. That's the direction I'm taking this company."
Reach Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or on Facebook.