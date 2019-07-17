There's a hidden bay, west of Key Largo, deep in Florida Everglades, where the mirror of water is interrupted only jumping mullet, the whispering fins of redfish and the oar of our canoe.
We reached it by canoeing through another, similarly silent bay.
And we reached that second bay through yet another hidden bay, all of them lined by sentries of mangrove trees and the connective channels from Marjory Stoneman Douglas' pages.
This is where we've come to fish in the early morning. Or, rather, where the fish have come to us. A simple toss of a shrimp-lined hook in the first, connective stream immediately brought up a sturdy red snapper. As did the second. The third brought up an amberjack. Then a sea trout.
My friend, Felix Ramirez, who has fished these hidden bays for decades, says these fish have never met an intruder. He then says something more surprising to his fumbling companion who goes regular trips between fish.
"Let's move on," he said.
The sun was starting up. No noise came beyond nature. There was no other sign of civilization except the second canoe of our companions. It's hard to think anything this close to South Florida is this remote. An hour changed 2019 into 1819.
But maybe I should explain this. Maybe I should tell how a column typically of team topics and South Florida sports takes this detour deep into the backwaters of the Florida Bay.
Since arriving to South Florida a few decades ago, I've walked into restaurants to pictures of framed fish and or read magazines of boating and been struck by the idea of water.
Finally, in the past few years, literally drowning in ignorance, I found the water. It's always been on the ocean. But now in the dark of early morning with my friend, Ed Bustamante, I pulled into Ramirez's bayside home just before another friend of his arrived.
Heat scout and former player Keith Askins immediately began threading a new rod in the dark and chuckled at our wardrobe.
"You're going to go in shorts and sandals?" he said, shaking his head. "OK."
Askins has fished for years with Ramirez in the back country. The mosquitoes, he said, were predatory. I put on tennis shoes.
And so we started out across Blackwater Sound in Key Largo, five of us in two, 19-foot Mako boats that soon sped over water often a foot deep. The second boat was run by Ramirez's neighbor, Jack Kelley. Each carried a canoe.
This is a minimalist's boating experience. No GPS. No depth finder. No map or chart beyond those necessary in Ramirez's head.
The backcountry is to be experienced as much as fished. It's decorated with hammocks and mangroves, thin waterways and tree-tunneled channels that open majestically into a still basin.
Ramirez began exploring this world after coming to Miami Children's Hospital in 1982 to work with kidney diseases and rising to Pediatric Specialists of America section chief of nephrology. Nearly an hour into Florida Bay, we stop the boats and drop the canoes into the water. Motors are only allowed so far. The same can go for man.
Joe Bay, in the northeast Florida Bay, was closed for 40 years to protect the American crocodile. It re-opened a few years ago on a catch-and-release basis for fishing. And you have to paddle in, just as we do into another bay of mirror-still water.
Well, they paddle. I enjoy the scene from the middle seat. Soon, on the silent bay, the others are casting perfectly to the edge of mangroves.
I stumble through casts. Some find their mark. Others miss wildly. The fish don't seem to notice. Snook. Snapper. Trout. Jack. An occasional, unwanted catfish.
Across the water, Askins is working on something big, a redfish. Suddenly, the silence erupts into chaos. Their canoe has capsized.
Askins, at 6-8, stands up to his knees in water, showing the shallowness of this basin. Ramirez chuckles we have 15 minutes of competitive advantage in our canoe.
"See anything moving?" he says.
Alligator, crocodile and shark populate this water. A couple of trout we've caught are bleeding from shark biting them as they're brought to the boat.
Askins and Kelley quickly manage to climb back into their canoe. Kelley, fishing where they capsized, somehow even pulls up the rod he'd lost.
The fish keep coming, too. Bustamante catches a tarpon of about 20 pounds. None of the silver kings of the ocean are here. He then starts catching snook with a simple jig and no bait on it. None needed.
The snook, also smaller than on the ocean, keep coming. All are released. It's not snook season, but Ramirez never keeps them anyway. The privilege is in the catch.
By the end, we keep only the largest trout and red snapper. Ramirez drops each in the cooler with an affirming, "You're going to Key Largo." He'll later clean them with a doctor's precision and we'll take a bag into Arthur's restaurant that night for a big dinner of fried, grilled and blackened fish.
Ramirez's knowledge of this hidden water is such that, as we retrace our way out, he sees Kelley and Askins fishing a few, misplaced feet from a good spot.
"Cast there," he says, pointing, as we take their place.
For once, I hit the mark. A large red snapper is immediately going to Key Largo. And then another.
After five hours in the back country, we start the return to civilization. Just before Blackwater Sound announces the sight of Key Largo, we pass a boat heading the other way.
"Humans," Ramirez says.
A day has passed in a hidden world without humans. It's hot, bug-infested and not for everyone. But like the best of all fishing trips, it's not just fishing. It's a visit into another century.
