So much for 2019, losers. And I mean that in a good way. The best way. The only way to view this Miami Dolphins season without losing your lunch or your mind, though you might as well lose those, too, considering all else is lost.
Any idea of this team having even the veneer of a real NFL team left the locker room with Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills in Saturday's trade to Houston for a poker hand of future draft picks.
The Dolphins became a joke. The season became the pits. The bandwagon became a tank-wagon.
You can seriously wonder why the Dolphins traded a 25-year-old, franchise left tackle in Tunsil when they now need to find one. You can deeply ponder Stills being traded for being a voice of dignity on social issues that rankled team owner Steve Ross and Flores.
You can, in other words, treat these Dolphins like this year matters at all.
Or you can just throw your hands up in the air like this new Dolphins regime just did and move on to more pressing concerns. Like making reservations to next year's draft.
That's the next event of any consequence for this team. It's in Las Vegas, too. Will general manager Chris Grier hit the craps table first to test his luck?
There's only one question about these Dolphins and it's not if they'll lose every game this year. That's a given. They'll not just lose every game, but do so with a big smile on their face. It poses the philosophical question: If they try to lose every game and then do so, are they a success?
That depends on the one legitimate question about this direction: Do you trust Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores?
In the next two years, the Dolphins have four first-round picks, four second-round picks and probably three third-round picks. You can expect them to add to that total, too.
There's no reason for them to keep cornerback Xavien Howard. There was no reason to sign him up to the big-money deal this off-season. If they love him, they'll let him go free _ well, not free, but for a few more draft picks.
Do I hear a total of five first-round and five-second round picks in the next two drafts?
Trading Howard can get them there.
Some other necessary moves now that they're not even pretending anymore:
_ Start Josh Rosen, considering he's the worse quarterback. Ryan Fitzpatrick must even agree with that now that Tunsil is gone protecting him.
_ Move the 1 p.m. games to 4 p.m. The only way the Dolphins can win is if the opposing team literally melts on the sun-laced sideline in those early September starts. Take that disadvantage away.
_ I'd suggest trading anyone with value on the roster over two years of experience, though after running back Kenyan Drake it's hard to find anyone who fits that idea.
Grier and Flores, of course, expect you to forget all their angry claims this offseason about how they wouldn't tank, couldn't tank and (my favorite), "will try to win," as Flores put it.
They're now the Marlins of the NFL. They just aren't losing. They're expecting you to embrace it. Trust The Tank. Tank for Tua. Bomb for Fromm. We can go on all year with this folks. And unfortunately we'll have to do just that.
So much for the Dolphins needing to be strong, tough, disciplined team, as Flores keeps saying. You're going to need a strong, tough resilient stomach to get through Sundays, unless you embrace the proper mindset.
You can get angry like you've done for the past two decades when the Dolphins lose. Or you can embrace the losing for the process, as the Philadelphia 76ers did and the Cleveland Browns did for years before coming out of it.
Bad is good. Up is down. Losing is winning. That's the mindset you'll need to have, and some anti-nausea medication might help. Tank-wagon? Hop aboard, losers. This season promises to be a disaster.
