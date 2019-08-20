As Jon Beason watched video of Shaq Quarterman dropping the interception, the former University of Miami linebacker told the current one: "Game-changers make that play."
"You're right, I've got to make that play," Quarterman said.
And there, in two sentences, you have the relationship of Beason and Hurricanes linebackers. And what makes Miami such a different program. And, really, what will help them back to greatness, if they indeed get there someday.
This team always has the voice of past players inside it. It once was Michael Irvin phoning whichever player got his dorm room ("I expect greatness ..."). It once was Gino Torretta calming Brad Kaaya's first start against FSU by noting he once threw four interceptions in his first half ("Trust me, you aren't going to have the worst game by a Miami quarterback against them ... ").
It's now Beason getting a call from Miami's linebackers, aligning schedules and scheduling a meeting before the Florida opener.
This either started last year, when they first began watching tape together, or it started when Quarterman passed through as a recruit and Beason happened to be at the athletic center.
"Hey, could you come meet this recruit?" Beason was asked. "They call him, 'Baby Beason.' "
It's true, as you see Quarterman now. On one side, Michael Pinckney, is a hard-hitting athlete regularly making big plays. On the other side, Zach McCloud is better in coverage skills.
Quarterman has the similar 6-foot-1, 240-pound size, similar instincts of Beason, who was the first-round pick of Charlotte in 2007 and became a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
"He was so bad out there," Quarterman said. "I feel I embody everything he did. Not up to the same degree. I wouldn't say I'm there. But that's what I aspire to be. He was fast, physical and smart in ways I'd like to be."
During the Al Golden Era at UM, this mix of past and present wasn't allowed. Only Miami Hall of Fame players could even be the sideline as Golden cut down on the noise players heard.
But Mark Richt welcomed back the past, and Manny Diaz has brought it back even more to the point former greats work summer camps.
In this climate, Beason agreed to meet with the linebackers before some games. He works for the ACC Network now and can access video. He'd give a player's view to add to the coaching. Pinckney and Quarterman are regulars, McCloud less so.
"I told them, 'I'm going to be your biggest fan and biggest endorser, but at the same time I'm going to be your harshest critic,' " said Beason, a standout at Chaminade-Madonna before UM. " 'I'm going to make it hurt at times.' "
One example: After the Virginia loss last year, when the linebackers talked about plays or moments, Beason went bigger picture.
"I told them they lost that game in April and May," he said. "It has to matter to them then. You've got to work to the point when it comes the fourth quarter you know you've put in the work to win.
"The way you train, you practice _ you have to demand more so you don't have any chink in the armor in the fourth quarter of a big game."
The linebackers' initial reaction?
"A lot of blank faces at first," Beason said.
Isn't this what they need to hear? Doesn't it coming from a revered player underscore the message?
Quarterman loves the old 'Canes. He pulls out previous generation's videos, not just of Beason, but the linebackers crews from that 2001 Rose Bowl game: Jonathan Vilma, D.J. Williams and Chris Campbell.
"Just to see the way they played," he said.
Here's one difference: None of them stepped into jobs as freshmen. The talent was too great. Beason didn't start until midway through his third season. That's the difference in where the programs were and are.
These linebackers are the strength of this defense, and the defense is the strength of the team. That all three returned for a final year changed the course of this coming season.
But ask how they can improve, and Quarterman remembers that meeting with Beason after the Duke loss. He dropped a fourth-quarter interception.
"That changes the momentum, and probably the game, if I get it," he said.
Game-changers make that play, Beason told him.
"I've dropped picks, I know what that feels like," Beason said. "I know you can't do that if you want to be a game-changer, too."
They're on to the Florida opener now. It doesn't replace coaching, Beason knows. But he also thinks one generation linking to the next can help The New Miami return to being The Old Miami.
