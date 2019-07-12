July 12-- Jul. 12--PASCO -- Jonah McReynolds and David Garcia keyed a two-out rally in extra innings and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 4-1 in the first of a three-game Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Thursday.
The 10th inning started with pinch-runner Starling Joseph at second base. Jake Hoover tried to bunt him over, but pitcher Wen-Hua Sung made a nice play to nab Joseph trying to advance.
Kellen Strahm then flied out, but with two down, McReynolds delivered a double to the wall in center to plate Hoover from first. Garcia followed and crushed one to right for his third homer of the season.
Daniel Robert pitched a 1-2-3 bottom half for the save.
Indians starter Justin Slaten tossed two scoreless innings, racking up four strikeouts.
Luis Rosario took over in the third and immediately got into hot water. Reinaldo Ilarraza reached on a fielding error and moved to second on a wild pitch.
Ilarraza went to third on a groundout and scored as Luis Asuncion made an over-the-shoulder running catch in left field for a sacrifice fly by Kelvin Melean.
The Indians (15-12) tied it in the fifth. Jake Hoover smacked a one-out double, went to third on a wild pitch and after Strahm walked, Kenen Irizarry lined an RBI single to center.
Reliever Tristan Polley struck out four in 2 2/3 innings and Warner Leal added 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win.
Tri-City's (13-14) Jordy Barley was ejected following a double play in the fifth.