WICHITA, Kan. — David Koch, who along with his brother Charles ran Koch Industries for decades and became a household name in American politics, has died.
Koch was 79. Koch Industries said in a statement he died "after many years of fighting various illnesses." A friend of the family said Koch died Thursday night and had been able to visit Charles last week.
Koch was born in Wichita and had lived in New York City. He was an executive at Koch Industries until he retired in 2018 amid declining health. The company is central to Wichita, where it employs more than 3,000 people along with 120,000 employees worldwide.
Along with Charles, David Koch was very active politically, helping fund a variety of political advocacy groups. He was also a philanthropist, donating millions to the arts.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a former congressman from Wichita, praised Koch's achievements.
"I was saddened to hear of the passing of David Koch. He was a compassionate philanthropist, successful businessman, and a proud American. I send my prayers to the Koch family during this difficult time," Pompeo said in a tweet.
David Koch was born May 3, 1940, in Wichita, to Fred and Mary Koch. He attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he earned degrees in chemical engineering.
Koch joined Koch Engineering as a technical services manager. Within just a few years, he ascended into the ranks of company executives, becoming president of Koch Engineering (now Koch Chemical Engineering Group) in 1979.
David Koch served as executive vice president and a board member of Koch Industries until stepping down in June 2018.
In 1984, Charles Koch and Rich Fink founded what would become Americans for Prosperity. David was a "committed supporter," according to an official Koch Industries obituary. The organization, through its chapters across the country, has pushed free-market policies that minimize regulation.
In the years that followed, the brothers developed a network of groups to advance their political causes, which were often libertarian.
David and Charles Koch had given more $100 million to political causes by 2010, according to The New Yorker. Their extensive giving to political causes that were often aligned with the Republican Party gave the brothers reputations as influencers of American politics.
David Koch also found common cause with liberals at times. The brothers' embrace of criminal justice reform grabbed the attention of Democrats. He also supported same-sex marriage before it was legalized nationwide.
The brothers were at odds with President Donald Trump. The Kochs opposed the president's trade and tariff policies and David Koch did not support Trump in the 2016 election.
In 2018, Trump called the brothers a "total joke in real Republican circles." At the time, the Koch Network said Koch supports policies "that help all people improve their lives."
Beyond politics, David Koch also gave millions to philanthropic causes, ultimately pledging or contributing more than $1.3 billion to cancer research, medicine, the arts and other charitable causes.