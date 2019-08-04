The Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund at the Dayton Foundation is accepting online credit-card gifts "to help people impacted by this tragedy," according to the foundation's website.
"We awoke on Sunday, August 4 to the terrible news about the Oregon District shooting," foundation officials wrote. "El Paso yesterday and Dayton today. Our hearts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims as well as our entire region, and we are working with the City of Dayton to help in any way that we can."
Contributions are fully tax deductible, foundation officials say.
A fund launched by the Dayton Foundation to benefit victims of the Memorial Day tornado outbreak raised nearly $1 million by July 8, foundation officials said.
The deadly shooting attacks in the Oregon District left 10 dead, including the suspected shooter, and more than two dozen injured. For more information about the Dayton Foundation, go to DaytonFoundation.org.
