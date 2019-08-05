DAYTON, Ohio _ The suspected Oregon District shooter had a maximum of 250 rounds on him during the mass shooter incident Sunday morning, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said during a press conference Monday morning.
Police have recovered 41 spent shell casings from Conner Betts' weapon. They also collected 48 45-caliber casings, 16 .233 casings and 1 shot gun shell casing.
Beihl said that least 14 people suffered gunshot wounds. Fire Chief Jeff Payne said that 37 patients were treated at area hospitals from the shooting and that 11 are still hospitalized. Injuries included gunshot wounds and lacerations from people trying to escape the shooting.
Police are still working on determining a motive, Biehl said, but at this time there isn't any evidence that race played a role in the shooting.
It also isn't clear if Megan Betts _ Connor Betts' sister and of the nine people killed _ was targeted, but Biehl said that it's hard to believe that he didn't know it was his sister.
He also said he doesn't believe that Megan Betts or a male friend who was also in the Oregon District knew about Connor Betts' weapon.
Mayor Nan Whaley noted that while the Oregon District reopened Sunday, some of the restaurants and businesses are still closed. She explained that some of those businesses are typically closed on Sundays and Mondays and are operating on their normal hours.
Around 1 a.m. Sunday, nine people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman opened fire at a crowd of people outside Ned Peppers on East Fifth Street.
Police killed the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Conner Betts, just outside the door at Ned Peppers.
The five men and four women killed in the shooter were Nicholas Cumer, Logan Turner, Thomas McNichols, Derrick Fudge, Saheed Saleh, Lois Oglesby, Monica Brickhous, Beatrice "Nicole" Warren-Curtis and Megan Betts _ Connor Betts' sister.
