DAYTON, Ohio _ The sister of one of the shooting victims said Derrick Fudge was out in downtown Dayton with family when he was killed.
Twyla Southall said her brother's son, Dion Green, son's fiance and several others were all downtown together with Fudge, who was a 57-year-old Springfield, Ohio, resident.
"They were all just down there enjoying themselves and had stepped out of, I think, one of the clubs and were in a line to get some food," she said.
Southall, who lives in Columbus, Ohio, said they called her from the scene that night.
"His son is very distraught," Southall said.
She said that Fudge loved his family and had a dog Lucy that he "absolutely loved."
"He was a good man and loved his family," Southall said.
___
(c)2019 Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)
Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):