DAYTON, Ohio _ A Springboro, Ohio, man killed in a Sunday shooting in Dayton's Oregon District was the "world's best son," his mom said.
Logan Turner, 30, was one of the nine people shot and killed by a gunman early Sunday just outside Ned Peppers bar. At least 26 others were injured and the suspected shooter, Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook, was killed by police less than a minute after he opened fire.
Turner's mom, Danita Turner, described her son as both "sweet and smart."
"He was very generous and loving and the world's best son," she said. "Everyone loved Logan. He was a happy-go-lucky guy."
Turner, a 2008 Springboro graduate, had just celebrated his 30th birthday on Tuesday and was out with a few friends this weekend in the Oregon District, his mom said.
He had a degree from Sinclair Community College, his mom said. He went on to earn an engineering degree from the University of Toledo. He also attended Wright State University for a while, spokesman Seth Bauguess said.
Turner had recently started working as a machinist at Thaler Machine Co. in Springboro, Danita Turner said.
___
(c)2019 Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)
Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):