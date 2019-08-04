DAYTON, Ohio _ A woman from Springfield is being remembered for her kindness after she was killed in a Sunday shooting in Dayton's Oregon District.
Monica Storey Brickhouse, 39, was one of nine people killed in an early morning shooting Sunday outside Ned Peppers bar. At least 26 others were injured and the suspected shooter, Connor Betts, 24, of Bellbrook, was killed by police less than a minute after he opened fire.
A native of Springfield, Ohio, Brickhouse had since moved to Virginia Beach, Va., according to her Facebook profile.
Brittany Hart, a friend of Brickhouse, posted on Facebook that she was "in shock" to learn that her friend had been killed. Brickhouse was "like another aunt" to her, Hart wrote on Facebook.
Hart also wrote on Facebook that she knew Beatrice Warren Curtis, 36, who was also killed in the attack.
"To lose a loved one to senseless violence is just unfair, especially since it could be preventable!!" Hart wrote on Facebook. "I am so sorry this has happened to you all!"
