DAYTON, Ohio _ One of the victims of a Sunday morning mass shooting in Dayton was a Pennsylvania graduate student in town for an internship.
Saint Francis University President Fr. Malachi Van Tassell said in a letter to the Loretto, Penn., university that Nicholas Cumer, a graduate student in the Master of Cancer Care program, was one of the victims who died.
"Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others. He was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed 100+ hours of service. In addition he was a graduate assistant with the university marching band," Van Tassell said.
Cumer, 25, had completed his undergraduate work with the school as an exercise physiology major. He had been in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance.
Maple Tree Cancer Alliance said two other employees had been shot but were expected to make a full recovery.
Maple Tree Cancer Alliance wrote on Facebook that just last week, the nonprofit offered Cumer a full-time position to run one of its new offices. In order to give staff time to grieve, Maple Tree will close all Maple Tree offices next week, and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12.
Van Tassell wrote that a mass in Nicholas' memory will be arranged on campus this week, and the university will share other arrangements as it learns them.
