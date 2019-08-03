CHICAGO _ Two men were killed and at least 10 people have been wounded since Friday night in city violence including a man and a woman who were stabbed when a 5-year-old boy was shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
In the possibly domestic-related incident involving the 5-year-old, two people were taken into police custody after a suspected brawl started in a hallway of an Englewood building about 7:20 p.m. Friday. At one point, the boy was shot in the thigh and two adults were both stabbed.
The most recent homicide happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, where a 23-year-old man was fatally shot and a 28-year-old man wounded.
According to police, the younger man was sitting inside a vehicle and the 28-year-old was standing outside next to him when they both were shot. The younger man suffered a wound to the chest, and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The older man was shot in the leg and also went to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Another fatal shooting happened around midnight in the Fernwood neighborhood. The victim was identified as Joshua Smith, 19, of the same block were he was killed, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. In the Fernwood attack, a 36-year-old man also was shot in the leg, but told police he did not know the person who was killed.
In other shootings:
Shortly before 5 a.m. a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the hip in the Austin neighborhood. He was outside with a group of people when someone on foot opened fire wounding him in the hip. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.
About 4:37 a.m., a 25-year-old bicyclist was shot by someone in a white Ford Focus in the Rogers Park neighborhood. A passerby drove the victim to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m., two people were shot in the Princeton Park neighborhood. Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found a 26-year-old man shot multiple times in the body. He was unable to talk. Another man, 25, also was shot in the leg but he was uncooperative with police. His condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center, but the older victim was in critical condition, police said.
Shortly before 2 a.m., a 39-year-old woman was in the West Englewood neighborhood. Police said the victim was outside with a group of people when a person on foot fired shots, hitting her in the leg. The woman got herself to Holy Cross Hospital where her condition was stabilized. Police said she was not the intended target.
About 1 a.m., a 21-year-old man was shot while he was a passenger of a vehicle in the South Chicago neighborhood. Someone in a passing gray vehicle fired shots, hitting the victim in the arm and leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Shortly after 9:45 p.m. Friday, a 35-year-old man was shot on the Northwest Side. Police said he was standing in the alley when he heard shots, then felt pain. He was taken with a wound to the leg, to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
Shortly after 7:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was walking in an alley in the Lawndale neighborhood when someone pulled out a gun and started shooting in his direction. He was struck twice in the lower back, and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.
