PHILADELPHIA _ Four people have been killed and seven others injured in another weekend of gun violence in Philadelphia during which seven shooting incidents were recorded in just over 10 hours late Friday into Saturday morning. One of them involved four victims; in another, two men were shot in the head.
The shootings occurred from just before 8:30 p.m. Friday to shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday in the South, North, West, Southwest, and Kensington sections of the city.
According to police, investigations are continuing and no arrests have been made.
Below are accounts provided Saturday afternoon by police:
At 8:25 p.m. Friday, police heard gunshots in the area of the 2700 block of North Hope Street in Kensington. During a check of area hospitals, officers found a 25-year-old male being treated for a gunshot wound to the buttock at Temple University Hospital. He was reported in stable condition.
At 9:39 p.m., police responding to a report of gunshots on the 2200 block of South 68th Street in Southwest Philadelphia found a 23-year-old male shot once in the left leg. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.
At 10:45 p.m., police responding to a report of a person with a gun on the 2900 block of South Robinson Street in Southwest Philadelphia found a 24-year-old woman shot once in the chest and once in the left arm. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian, where she was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Another 24-year-old woman at the scene had been shot in the left side of the neck and once in the left shoulder. She also was taken to Penn Presbyterian, where she was reported in critical condition.
At 11:21 p.m., a 38-year-old man was shot once in the right ankle on the 2900 block of Morris Street in South Philadelphia. He was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian.
At 1:37 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of gunshots on the 5000 block of Wyalusing Avenue in West Philadelphia and found a 32-year-old man shot four times inside a Jeep Cherokee. His wounds were to the buttock, groin, left elbow and left side, and occurred nearby on the 900 block of North Fallon Street. He was pronounced dead at 2:12 a.m. at Penn Presbyterian.
At 2:18 a.m., a 42-year-old man was shot in the right side of the back on the 3200 block of H Street in Kensington. He was transported to Temple in critical condition.
And at 6:52 a.m. Saturday on the 4600 block of North Fourth Street in North Philadelphia, two men _ ages 25 and 31 _ were each shot in the head. Both were pronounced dead at Temple. Also at that scene, a 20-year-old man was shot five times _ in an ankle, forearm, thigh and head _ and he also sustained a graze wound to the head. A 22-year-old man was shot once in the leg.
Both are in stable condition at Temple.
___
(c)2019 The Philadelphia Inquirer
Visit The Philadelphia Inquirer at www.inquirer.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.