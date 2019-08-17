MOSCOW _ Nine people were killed and 10 others were injured in a fire at a budget hotel in the Ukrainian harbor city of Odessa, authorities said.
They revised up the initially given death toll after emergency workers later found another body in a hotel room.
More than 100 guests at the Tokyo Star Hotel were evacuated to safety.
It was unclear what caused the fire, which broke out overnight into Saturday. Authorities are investigating whether safety regulations were breached. Images showed parts of the hotel entirely burnt out.
Ukrainian President V6olodmyr Zelensky called on the owner of the "so-called hotel" to take responsibility for the tragedy.
According to officials, in July, the businessman had not allowed his fire protection system to undergo a regular inspection.
