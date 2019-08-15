Aug. 15-- Aug. 15--Two men were killed, and a woman and two teenage girls were wounded by gunfire in Tacoma on Tuesday night, according to police.
Tacoma Police Department spokeswoman Loretta Cool said dispatchers received numerous 911 calls just before midnight from people who reported hearing multiple gunshots near the 2100 block of East 38th Street, near Swan Creek Park south of the Emerald Queen Casino.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tacoma Fire Department, Cool said in a statement. A second man died a short time later at a hospital where he had been taken by private vehicle, she said.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner identified the men as 26-year-old Anton Jamir Holmes of University Place and 19-year-old Rigoberto Villagomez-Dillon of Tacoma.
Three other people, a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman, suffered non life-threatening injuries. They were treated at two Tacoma-area hospitals, she said.
Cool said nearby streets will remain closed while detectives investigate.
Seattle Times reporter Asia Fields contributed to this report.