Dear Abby: I’m in my mid-40s, and a LOT of my female friends are involved in multilevel marketing companies. Whether it be for eyelashes, supplements, jewelry, antiaging products, candles, leggings, etc., I receive nonstop “invitations” to buy their products.
I’m old enough to know from experience that most of the products are rubbish, and many times way overpriced. I’m simply not interested. How do I politely (yet firmly) decline the invitations that come my way without hurting their feelings?
— Multilevel Marketing Hater
Dear Multilevel Marketing: It’s time you recognize the difference between a friendship and a marketing ploy. If you are invited to something, feel free to ask whether there will be any selling and, if there will be, decline. To do so is not being rude or hurtful. Women who are really your friends will continue to be, and those who aren’t will disappear.
Dear Abby: My mom and stepdad occasionally watch my children to help us out or to spend time with them. I just found out that Mom will not put my 8-month-old into a crib or Pack ‘n Play to sleep. She puts her into bed along with my 4-year-old son. I have asked my mother repeatedly not to do that, not only for safety, but so everyone can sleep. She refuses. She says I should trust them, and they should be allowed to do whatever they want when the kids are with them. Please tell me what to do.
— Frustrated Daughter
Dear Frustrated: Why you should trust someone who deliberately ignores your wishes is beyond me. Let me tell you what NOT to do. Do not allow your children to stay with your mother under these circumstances. Sometimes Mama does NOT know best, and this is one of them. If you prefer your children not share the same bed, your wishes should be respected.
Dear Abby: My boyfriend and I live quite far from town and spend a lot of time in the car — usually his. He bought some air fresheners for his car, which made me nauseated and gave me headaches. I asked him to please remove them, but he refused because he doesn’t want to waste the $2.50. He said he likes the smell.
We have two other vehicles we can take. I felt it was such a small thing he could do to make me feel better. He doesn’t agree. What is your opinion on the matter?
— Stunk Up in Florida
Dear Stunk: You may be allergic to something in that air freshener, which is why you got the headache and became nauseated. Asking your boyfriend to remove it was a small thing -- not like asking him to remove a limb. If he were less self-centered and more considerate, he would have accommodated you.
In my opinion, you should take one of the other cars when you drive together.
Dear Abby: I believe that love conquers all. The worldwide coronavirus is teaching us we are all one in body, but not yet in spirit. Every day may not be good, but there is good in every day. Don’t count the days -- make the days count by throwing a kiss, sharing a smile with others, and waving a hand of greeting to them.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Drink a refreshing glass of lemonade and make a toast: “To our health, God willing. Never give up!” And remember, the best medicine is a dose of laughter.
As President Kennedy said, our most common link is that, “We all inhabit this small planet. We all breathe the same air. We all cherish our children’s future, and we are all mortal.”
Abby, won’t you ask your readers to pause daily to reflect, think positively and affirm the conviction that we as a nation will overcome this challenge as we have so many others before? Be agents for globalizing hope. Do good for others. The greatest joy in life comes from giving. Sending love and hope to all.
— Carmella Laspada, Founder, No Greater Love, Inc.
Dear Carmella: I could not agree more. Readers have been asking me how to cope with the changed reality of everyday life since the COVID-19 virus struck this country. Reaching out to help someone else is a potent remedy for anyone who is experiencing the blues and cabin fever. Even if you can’t be supportive in person, a phone call, a text, a post with an uplifting message or a joke can lighten the mood of someone who is feeling isolated. I am glad you wrote, Carmella, and I hope your message will resonate.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.