Dear Abby: My stepdaughter is married to a very selfish man. They have a newborn baby, and he refuses to help her with the baby. He claims that because he works, he isn’t obligated.
She cares for the baby 24/7 and does all the housework, cooking, etc. If she asks him to feed the baby in the morning, he says, “I’M hungry, so I have to have my breakfast first,” and he lets the baby cry. He also refuses to change a diaper.
It is unfair to her to work 24/7 like this, and she is EXHAUSTED.
— Stepgrandma in Israel
Dear Stepgrandma: I agree the treatment your daughter is receiving is unfair. That her husband would eat while his infant is crying for food is beyond insensitive; it’s neglectful and cruel. She should not expect this man to change his attitude. This is who he is, and he not only won’t change, his self-centeredness will become worse with time.
If you can take in your grandchild — and your stepdaughter — and give her a chance to get some rest, please consider it. And while she is with you, point out that this will be her future as long as she remains with her husband.
Dear Abby: I have the most wonderful, caring, loving husband any wife could dream of, and together we have a very sweet dog who adores us both but my husband a bit too much, if I may put it that way. When my husband is relaxing on the couch, “Peanut” likes to, umm, “love on” his leg.
I have read that it’s a way to establish the alpha, but my husband doesn’t dissuade her from this “loving” behavior. I find it disturbing, not so much because Peanut does it, but because my husband doesn’t mind or even likes it.
— Other Alpha in Massachusetts
Dear Other Alpha: According to the ASPCA website, what Peanut is doing is normal behavior for animals of both sexes, including those that have been spayed or neutered. Your husband’s acceptance of it, in my opinion, is less so.
Dear Abby: My husband’s sister is morbidly obese, and we are very concerned about her health. We know her weight is a delicate topic, but if she were drowning in a lake instead of in fat, we would try to throw her the same kind of lifeline.
We feel compelled to express our concern about her health. We know that how this is approached can make a big difference. We both feel she would benefit by seeing a counselor to confront life issues that may have caused her overeating. We love her and want her to live a long and healthy life.
— Scared for Sister-in-Law
Dear Scared: Your sister-in-law is well aware that she is dangerously heavy, so this is a subject you can address only once without causing a rift in the family. The message might be accepted better if it came from her brother, and it should be phrased something like this:
“I hope you know how much I love you. My wife and I are deeply concerned about your weight because we’re afraid we might lose you. If there are issues that have caused this, would you consider talking to a counselor about them? If your doctor can’t refer you to someone qualified, we can ask ours for some names. And if what I have said is hurtful, I sincerely apologize and hope you will forgive me. I won’t bring up the subject again.”