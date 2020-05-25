Dear Abby: I purchased a beautiful Tiffany engagement ring, but my girlfriend rejected my proposal. I will get only pennies on the dollar if I sell it. Would it be acceptable to save it for a future engagement proposal?
— Practical in California
Dear Practical: Your letter illustrates the impracticality of buying an engagement ring before proposing. Whatever happened to the tradition of proposing and THEN, if the person says yes, selecting a ring together?
In recent years — thanks to social media — engagements have become more like invitations to a high school prom — elaborate and over-the-top. I do not think you should compound your mistake by offering another woman that ring in an effort to save money. If she were to find out, she would likely be both disappointed and hurt.
