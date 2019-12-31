Ida Mae Moro

Ida Mae Moro, 84 of Wenatchee died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.

Arrangements are by Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Doris M. Rundle

Doris M. Rundle, 94, of Ephrata died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

Arrangements are by Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.

Peter T. Whitehead

Peter T. Whitehead, 61, of Wenatchee died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Margaret May Sandberg

Margaret May Sandberg, 100, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.

Formina Leyva

Formina Leyva, 59, of Manson, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. 

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Jack K. Wheeler

Jack K. Wheeler, 75, of Post Falls, Idaho, formerly of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Janet B. Preston

Janet B. Preston, 90, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. 

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Gladys M. Patty

Gladys M. Patty, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.