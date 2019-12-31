Ida Mae Moro
Ida Mae Moro, 84 of Wenatchee died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Arrangements are by Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.
Doris M. Rundle
Doris M. Rundle, 94, of Ephrata died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy.
Peter T. Whitehead
Peter T. Whitehead, 61, of Wenatchee died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Margaret May Sandberg
Margaret May Sandberg, 100, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee.
Formina Leyva
Formina Leyva, 59, of Manson, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Jack K. Wheeler
Jack K. Wheeler, 75, of Post Falls, Idaho, formerly of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Janet B. Preston
Janet B. Preston, 90, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Gladys M. Patty
Gladys M. Patty, 84, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.