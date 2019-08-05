The death toll in the El Paso Walmart shooting has risen to 22 after two people died at a hospital, El Paso police and Del Sol Medical Center officials said.
"Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one," police said earlier Monday. "Victim passed early this morning at the hospital."
Then authorities announced within the hour that a second person had died in the hospital.
Police have not released details about the victims, including their identity or gender.
The victims were killed Saturday after a man started shooting in the Walmart in Cielo Vista; more than two dozen were injured.
