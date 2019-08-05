The death toll in the El Paso Walmart shooting has risen to 21 after a person died at a hospital Monday morning, El Paso police said.
"Sad to report that the number of fatalities increased by one," police said. "Victim passed early this morning at the hospital."
Police have not released details on the person's identity.
The victims died Saturday after a man started shooting in the Walmart in Cielo Vista. More than two dozen were injured.
