Aug. 27-- Aug. 27--SOAP LAKE -- A vehicle that belonged to a deceased former Soap Lake City Council member and was stolen shortly after her passing was recovered by quick police work last week.
On Thursday Soap Lake Police Department Chief Ryan Cox was clearing an assist on a domestic violence call with the Grant County Sheriff's Office when he spotted a green sedan pass his location on Road 20 Northeast. As the vehicle was approaching Cox he was able to recognize the sedan as being stolen out of Soap Lake.
The vehicle reportedly belonged to former council member Judith Tramayne, who passed away at the age of 71 on Oct. 18, 2018. Tramayne, a U.S. Air Force veteran and former IRS revenue officer, resigned from the council in August 2018 due to health problems.
"This vehicle belonged to a Soap Lake council woman that honked every time she passed the Chief," reads a statement from the SLPD.
Tramayne's residence was burglarized shortly after she died and her vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was later stopped by police at a residence that is frequented by law enforcement in the 20000 block of Road B.5 Northeast. Two of the four occupants in the vehicle were taken into custody on warrants and various charges. The SLPD says the stolen vehicle will be returned to a member of Tramayne's family.
