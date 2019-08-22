Aug. 22-- Aug. 22--Before Wednesday, the first day of high school football practices statewide, the Union Titans haven't been a defending state champion in football.
That meant extra excitement for Rocky Mataia, one of the first to arrive for the start of the Titans' opening-day practice 30 minutes early.
"I was in a rush to get over here," the senior lineman said. "Everyone is stoked for defending the state championship, and see if we can do it again."
Wednesday morning's practice, wrapping up just after noon, was the first time Union took the field since winning the program's first football state championship last December, 52-20, over Lake Stevens.
The game -- and that date specifically -- also is a significant one for senior Payton Jackson. The senior missed all of last season when he tore his ACL playing lacrosse sophomore year and spent last season as a team filmer. The day of Union's state title game is when he got cleared for football.
It's been a long wait for Jackson to put a helmet back on.
It feels really good to be out here," he said. "... a lot of training involved, a lot of painful (physical) therapy, nights with no sleep.
"It's very special."
The Titans graduated 30 seniors and 14 all-league players from its undefeated 2018 season, but the cupboard isn't bare. The first statewide poll courtesy of the Seattle Times was released Tuesday in time for Wednesday's opening practices. Two 4A Greater St. Helens teams were ranked in the top 10. Neither were the Titans.