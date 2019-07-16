July 16-- Jul. 16--Nearly two years in the waiting, attorneys finally began on Monday presenting evidence in a hearing to determine whether accused Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe will be tried for murder as a juvenile or an adult.
In a packed courtroom in which staff had to turn some attendees away, the gallery included Sharpe's parents on one side and Amy Strahan, the mother of slain 15-year-old Freeman sophomore Sam Strahan, on the other.
Sharpe, 17, faces one count of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder for three other girls who were shot, and more than 50 counts of second-degree assault relating to the other students in the hallway in danger of being hit by bullets.
The opening statements were delayed Monday as Deputy Spokane County Prosecutor Kelly Fitzgerald and defense attorney Bevan Maxey sparred about expert reports, what they contained and when they were received.
Superior Court Judge Michael Price moved the hearing from Juvenile Court to the courtroom of Judge Timothy Fennessy to account for the large crowds.
Price said he expects the testimony to last all week and attorneys could be expected to deliver closing arguments on the afternoon of July 22.
The hearing has finally begun after a series of delays since the shooting on Sept. 13, 2017, that killed Strahan and injured the three other female students.
The declination hearing has huge implications for Sharpe, who faces up to life in prison if he's tried and convicted as an adult or several years if he is convicted as juvenile.
This story is developing.