Aug. 19-- Aug. 19--BATTLE GROUND -- When Trent Russell joined Delta Direct Care a little more than two weeks ago, he could tell there was something special brewing at the Battle Ground clinic.
The physician assistant has a history working in urgent care and emergency departments, and what attracted him to Delta Direct Care isn't only what's currently happening at the Battle Ground clinic, but also what's in store for the future.
"This place offers what people are yearning for, and that is cost transparency and cost effectiveness, and time and relationships," Russell said.
Delta Direct Care, which was formerly called Patient Direct Care, has a membership-based platform. It's called direct primary care, where people pay a monthly fee for access to its primary care services. It's an innovative approach to health care, and Delta Direct Care is not shy about its goals for expansion and intention to shake up health care in Clark County, said Dianna Kretzschmar, the director of business development, who has a background in social work.
"We're changing the face of health care one patient at a time," Kretzschmar said. "We're becoming disrupters to the way that the health care system has been delivered. That's an exciting thing to be, even though disrupter seems to have a negative connotation. It doesn't. It's exciting to us, because we're able to get back to the things we always wanted to do in practicing medicine, being a social worker, working with the families and the patients, and putting their care first."
Delta Direct Care has plans to open a Vancouver location in early 2020. It has also started the Delta Healthcare Foundation, a nonprofit that will offer scholarships for primary care at Delta's clinics to help uninsured and under-insured populations. The Vancouver clinic is slated to be about 2,400 square feet at 2370 E. Third Loop, Vancouver, near the Grand Central retail center.