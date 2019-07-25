NEW YORK _ Jeffrey Epstein, found in a fetal position with marks on his neck inside a Manhattan prison cell Wednesday, appeared shaken last week when a federal judge shot down his bid for release on bail, a source told the New York Daily News on Thursday.
Epstein, 66, was expecting federal Judge Richard Berman to turn him loose at the hearing where prosecutors successfully argued that the convicted sex offender posed a flight risk and a danger to the community, according to the source. The stunned billionaire businessman, whose lawyer proposed house arrest at his $77 million Manhattan mansion, was instead returned to his cell pending trial.
Epstein was found semi-conscious inside his MCC cell earlier this week with possibly self-inflicted marks on his neck _ and NBC News reported the alleged repeat sexual offender might have attempted to hang himself. Sources told the News that it was unclear whether the injuries were from an assault or self-inflicted, and Epstein remains in custody at the Manhattan prison.
"Jeffrey Epstein is currently housed at MCC New York and not in a local hospital as has been reported," read a statement from the federal Bureau of Prisons. "As with all inmates, for privacy and security reasons, we do not share information on an inmate's medical status or their conditions of confinement."
A lawyer for some of Epstein's young accusers said she was happy to learn that the accused serial pedophile had survived whatever happened in his cell.
"I don't wish suicide upon anyone, not even a recidivist predator who has tricked and hurt so many women," attorney Lisa Bloom said. "We want him to stay alive to face the justice and accountability which is so long overdue."
His lawyers had proposed that Epstein, accused of sexually abusing girls as young as 14, put up $559 million as collateral in return for his pretrial release.
Epstein cut a deal with federal prosecutors in 2007 to avoid prosecution on similar Florida charges, eventually pleading guilty to state charges of soliciting prostitution and assigned to a work release program. A federal judge ruled this year that the agreement with the feds was illegally hidden from Epstein's victims.
A second source told the News that Epstein's legal team was rubbing people the wrong way by monopolizing one of the rooms designated for lawyer-client meetings in the Special Housing Unit at the MCC. A half-dozen attorneys are listed as representing Epstein, and they come in shifts to maintain control of the room, according to the source.
Other attorneys typically wait for hours to get some time with their clients in the SHU, where Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was held during his recent trial.
Epstein pleaded not guilty this month to the allegations in Manhattan federal court that carry a maximum jail term of 45 years. According to prosecutors, Epstein abused dozens of underaged girls between 2002 and 2005 at the Manhattan mansion and his Palm Beach, Fla., estate.
___
(c)2019 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):