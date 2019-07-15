July 15-- Jul. 15--Yakima City Manager Cliff Moore said he's forged relationships of deep admiration and respect for city staff in his service with the city.
Moore, who will be leaving for a new job as the Washington State University Extension director in Jefferson County on Aug. 20, said the new job will allow him to return to Port Townsend, an area that he and his wife love.
Moore worked for almost two decades for the university. He served as the associate director of the university's degree programs from 1991 to 2004 and then as the WSU Extension director from 2004 until 2009. Former colleagues approached him last November about returning, Moore said.
"I took the job for a lot of reasons," Moore said. "My wife used to live in Port Townsend. We visit frequently. We have a house there, and we always hoped we'd have an opportunity to return."
He said he is extremely grateful to Yakima city staff for their support and hard work. Moore said he's proud of many of the city's accomplishments since he became manager in 2016, including improvements to city finances, repaired relationships with Yakima County and the city of Union Gap, and re-establishing an environment of congeniality among city staff.
When he first arrived, Moore said the city was balancing the budget by dipping into reserve funds, a practice that ultimately lowered the city's credit and bond ratings and made any projects undertaken by the city more expensive.
The city's goal is for the reserve to be at 16.7 percent of the general fund, as required by city policy. By the end of this year, Moore said the city will be at 14.3 percent.
"That is significant progress that will help us in the long run with everything we do," Moore said.
Moore said his three years as Thurston County's manager gave him a good understanding of county issues and politics, which he used to rebuild relationships with other local governments. He worked with Yakima County Commissioner Mike Leita to address conflicts over drainage improvement districts. He also worked with Union Gap City Manager Arlene Fisher on drawing clear city boundaries between Yakima and Union Gap to make clear which entity should respond in emergency situations, such as water main breaks.
"We are working more closely and more collaboratively now with our neighbors," Moore said.
He's also seen that change in the environment within the city of Yakima.
"We've developed a sense of belief, trust and support in one another today, and the sense that people can take ownership of what they do," Moore said. "I hope my legacy will be among senior and other city staff that we've re-established an environment of collaboration and congeniality."
Moore said a main challenge for the new city manager will be maintaining fiscal discipline, saying there is not a single department in Yakima that couldn't benefit from more staff or resources.
"It's important work, and it's difficult work," he said. "We don't always have the time we need, so it's important to also have a sense of humor and humility. You've got to be humble to do this work."
Moore said an ability to speak Spanish would be a benefit to anyone in city leadership. Moore, who lived in Central America and speaks Spanish fluently, said there hasn't been a single day on the job when he's not used the language. He most recently addressed an audience of mainly Spanish-speakers at an immigration forum Tuesday.
"It's given me access to the community, many of whom are monolingual," he said. "When you speak the language, you gain a certain amount of credibility with that population."
He also said he hoped the new manager would be able to find common ground with all of the City Council members.
Moore said he wants city staff to know how deeply he appreciates them.
"I want everyone to know how much I care about the staff in Yakima," he said. "They have been kind and gracious, and I hope the next city manager admires and respects them in the way they deserve."
The city also is looking for an assistant city manager after Ana Cortez, who held the position, left earlier this year to become the city manager in Helena, Mont.
The City Council will start discussing the process for hiring Moore's replacement at Tuesday's regular council meeting. Pay for the position is $182,499, effective July 21, according to the city's master pay ordinance.
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.