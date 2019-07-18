LOS ANGELES _ Authorities executed a search warrant at the Hollywood Hills home of rapper YG on Thursday in connection with a police pursuit and shootout that left one man dead earlier this month.
Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department served the warrant at the home in the 1600 block of Blue Jay Way on Thursday morning, said Deputy Grace Medrano, a spokeswoman for the department.
Keenon Jackson, otherwise known as YG, lives at the home but was not there when the warrant was served, she said.
Several people were detained, but no arrests had been made by midmorning, authorities said.
Jackson is the registered owner of an armored Cadillac SUV that led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through Compton and Inglewood on July 3, the Sheriff's Department confirmed.
The rapper has tweeted that he was not in the vehicle at the time.
The chase became a rolling gun battle when an occupant of the SUV opened fire on the deputies with an assault rifle, prompting an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.
Caught in the crossfire was Rickie Cornell Starks, 65, who died after he was shot multiple times near Spruce Street and Aranbe Avenue in Compton. Investigators think he was a bystander and not involved in the gun battle.
___
(c)2019 Los Angeles Times
Visit the Los Angeles Times at www.latimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):