July 31-- Jul. 31--OUTLOOK, Wash. -- A Prosser man was attacked and had his car stolen by six people early Wednesday morning, Yakima County sheriff's deputies say.
Deputies were called to Outlook around 3:05 a.m. for a robbery. The 22-year-old Prosser man told police he had parked his vehicle in the area, and was later pulled from his car at gunpoint and attacked by four men, a sheriff's office news release said. Afterward, the men and two women with them left, taking the victim's vehicle, the release said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Information on the make and model of the car, as well as the location of where the incident took place was not immediately available.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
