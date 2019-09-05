Sept. 05-- Sep. 5--Three people were detained late Wednesday after numerous reports of shots fired in different parts of Vancouver from a moving pickup truck.
Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency fielded a flood of calls between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. The source of the potential shots was narrowed to a white pickup truck, Vancouver Police Sgt. Kevin Barton said.
Around 9 p.m., an officer relayed that he was passed by the truck near Northeast Minnehaha Street and East Fourth Plain Boulevard, according to emergency radio traffic monitored at The Columbian.
Soon after, police stopped the truck and held three people at gunpoint at the intersection of Minnehaha and Northeast St. Johns Road, according to the scanner. Several streets around the intersection were blocked.
A few minutes later, the three occupants of the pickup were detained, Barton said.
Police are still investigating the incident. It was not immediately clear if shots were actually fired or whether anyone was injured, Barton said. Some witnesses reported that the truck might have been backfiring as it was driving, according to the scanner.
This story will be updated.