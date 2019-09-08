GLENDALE, Ariz. _ Only the Detroit Lions could do this.
The Lions coughed up an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter lead to rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, tying in overtime at 27.
The Lions led 24-6 after a T.J. Hockenson touchdown to open the fourth quarter, but preceded to unravel on both sides of the ball.
Murray hit Larry Fitzgerald on a 4-yard touchdown to get within 24-22 with 43 seconds left, then Murray hit Christian Kirk for the two-point conversion.
The Cardinals scored a field goal to open the 10-minute OT, as the Lions defense held when Arizona drove inside the 10-yard line. The Lions answered with a tying field goal from Matt Prater.
Neither team scored on their next possession and the game ended in a tie.
