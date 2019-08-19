Hot, spicy shrimp with lots of garlic is a popular tapas dish. By adding some thick country bread and a quick salad, it becomes an entire meal.
Belgium endive, sometimes called chicory, is a small cigar-shaped head of lettuce that is creamy white. It has tightly packed leaves and can be cleaned by wiping the outer leaves with a damp paper towel. The leaves will turn brown if soaked in water.
Helpful Hints:
_ Buy frozen peeled shrimp and keep it on hand for quick dinners.
_ Hot pepper sauce can be used instead of crushed red pepper.
_ Minced garlic can be found in jars in the produce or condiment sections of the supermarket.
_ Any type of lettuce can be used for the salad.
_ A quick way to chop parsley is to wash, dry and snip the leaves with a scissors right off the stem.
Countdown:
_ Prepare ingredients.
_ Make salad.
_ Make shrimp.
Shopping List:
To buy: } pound peeled shrimp, 1 loaf country whole grain bread, 1 bottle crushed red pepper, 1 jar/can pimentos, 1 can great northern beans, 1 small bunch parsley (optional), 2 medium Belgium endive lettuce.
Staples: olive oil, minced garlic, salt, black peppercorns.
___
HOT PEPPER SHRIMP
2 large slices country whole grain bread
2 teaspoons olive oil
Pinch crushed red pepper flakes
} pound peeled shrimp
2 teaspoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Toast bread and place on 2 dinner plates. Heat a medium-size nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add olive oil and red pepper flakes.
When oil is hot, add shrimp and garlic. Toss shrimp in oil for 2 to 3 minutes or until shrimp are no longer translucent. Remove from heat and spoon over bread including pan juices. Sprinkle with parsley (optional) and salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings:
Per serving: 299 calories, 78 calories from fat, 8.7 g total fat, 1.4 g saturated fat, 3.9 g monounsaturated fat, 258 mg cholesterol, 365 mg sodium, 15.1 g carbohydrate, 2.3 g dietary fiber, 1.8 g sugars, 38.5 g protein
Exchanges: 1 starch, 5 lean meat
PIMENTO ENDIVE SALAD
2 medium Belgium endive lettuce, sliced (about 2 cups)
{ cup drained canned pimento peppers
1 cup rinsed and drained Great Northern beans
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Wipe endive with a damp paper towel. Cut off about {-inch from the bottom or flat end and discard. Cut endive into {-inch slices and place in small salad bowl. Cut pimentos into 1-inch strips and add to bowl along with the beans. Drizzle with olive oil and add salt and pepper to taste. Toss well. Serve with the shrimp.
Yield 2 servings:
Per serving: 229 calories, 68 calories from fat, 7.6 g total fat, 1.1 g saturated fat, 5 g monounsaturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 16 mg sodium, 31.5 g carbohydrate, 8.3 g dietary fiber, 1.9 g sugars, 10.8 g protein
Exchanges: 1 { starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat, 1 fat
___
(From "Fast and Flavorful Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table" by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org)
___
(c)2019 Tribune Content Agency, LLC
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.