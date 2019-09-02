Cubes of vegetables and roast beef are combined in this colorful, light dinner. The secret is to cut all of the ingredients into small cubes of about { inch. This way every bite contains different flavor combinations. Using roast beef from the deli makes this meal a breeze. Be sure to buy low-sodium roast beef. Ask for it to be cut in a {-inch-thick slice. It can easily be cut into cubes.
Helpful Hints:
_ Any type of lean, low-sodium roasted meat can be used in the salad.(ASTERISK)
_ Rolls can be warmed in a toaster oven.
Countdown:
_ Preheat oven to 350 degrees for the rolls.
_ Prepare ingredients.
_ Assemble salad.
Shopping List:
To buy: { pound deli roast beef ({-inch-thick slices(ASTERISK)), 2 crusty whole grain rolls, 1 small bunch celery, 1 green bell pepper, 1 small bunch carrots, 1 small head romaine lettuce, 1 bunch scallions.
Staples: reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing(ASTERISK)(ASTERISK), olive oil.
ROAST BEEF CHOPPED SALAD
1 cup celery sliced into {-inch pieces
1 cup green bell pepper cut into {-inch pieces
1 cup carrots peeled, sliced {-inch pieces
6 ounces Deli roast beef, thick sliced, cut into {-inch cubes(ASTERISK)
2 crusty whole grain rolls (2 ounces each)
4 cups romaine lettuce leaves sliced into {-inch pieces
3 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing(ASTERISK)(ASTERISK)
2 scallions sliced
2 teaspoons olive oil.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare all of the salad vegetables using {-inch pieces as a guideline. They should all be about the same size. Cut the sliced roast beef into {-inch cubes. Place rolls in oven to warm for 5 minutes. Place celery, green pepper, carrots and lettuce in a medium-size bowl. Add dressing and toss. Add scallion and roast beef and toss again. Remove bread from oven, drizzle with olive oil and serve with the salad.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 407 calories, 128 calories from fat, 14.2 g total fat, 3.6 g saturated fat, 6.7 g monounsaturated fat, 47 mg cholesterol, 425 mg sodium, 44.2 g carbohydrate, 10.2 g dietary fiber, 12.6 g sugars, 28.9 g protein
Exchanges: 2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 { fat
(ASTERISK) Look for oven-roasted choice roast beef no salt added that contains, per ounce: 45 calories, 1.7 g fat, .75 g saturated fat, 20 mg sodium, such as Boar's Head.
(ASTERISK)(ASTERISK) Look for reduced-fat vinaigrette or oil and vinegar dressing containing per tablespoon: 11 calories, 1 g fat, 4 mg sodium.
(From "Fast and Flavorful Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table" by Linda Gassenheimer, published by the American Diabetes Association. Reprinted with permission from The American Diabetes Association. To order this book call 1-800-232-6733 or order online at www.shopdiabetes.org)
