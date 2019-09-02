PHOENIX _ For the first time, really, Cal Quantrill just lost it in his start last Wednesday against the Dodgers.
Monday, he never had it.
The rookie did manage to keep it together for longer that it appeared he might, but it didn't matter on a day in which some of the vulnerabilities that could make this final month painful for the Padres were painfully laid open.
The Diamondbacks scored six runs in the second inning and two more in the fifth against Quantrill and piled on later for a 14-7 Labor Day victory at Chase Field.
After falling behind 8-0, the Padres made it interesting for a few minutes in the sixth inning and amusing for a few more minutes in the eighth after they had essentially thrown in the towel by making mass substitutions.
Otherwise, it was somewhat sloppy and not all that unexpected considering how much experimentation is going on in the field and in the bullpen.
Fallbrook High alum Mike Leake, who allowed eight hits and four runs in 6 1/3 innings, got the win in his sixth start since the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Mariners at the trade deadline.
It was the second start in a row in which Quantrill (6-6) yielded eight runs. He couldn't escape a five-run fifth inning in his last start.
The right-hander entered his start against the Dodgers with a 1.79 ERA in the season's second half, having allowed eight earned runs in 40 1/3 innings.
He was pulled after 4 1/3 innings Wednesday at Petco Park and following a full five Monday. He allowed the Diamondbacks 10 hits, including five of them and his only walk in the second inning.
It was also in that inning that rookie Luis Urias committed the first of his two errors, leaving him with seven in 18 starts at shortstop since Fernando Tatis Jr.'s season was ended with a back injury. Rookie Josh Naylor, playing right field for banged-up and struggling Hunter Renfroe, also missed a cut-off man with a throw in the second.
Before Qauntrill was officially replaced, the Padres halved an 8-0 lead with some help from Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker.
Manny Machado's pop-up in foul territory near the Padres dugout appeared it would end the inning until it clanged off Walker's glove.
Machado proceeded to walk. Eric Hosmer followed with a double to left field, and Naylor drove in the Padres' first run with a single poked into left field before Ty France sent a first-pitch fastball into the left field seats for his third home run in two days.
It was an eight-run game again in a hurry.
Javy Guerra, a highly rated shortstop prospect who hit .237 in seven minor league seasons and played seven games in the infield for the Padres last season, made his major league pitching debut to start the bottom half of the sixth.
He got a generous called third strike on a full-count fastball to Jarrod Dyson before three of the next four batters hit long and loud mammoth home runs in the half-empty ballpark where the roof was closed to fend off the triple-digit desert heat.
First, Josh Rojas pulled a slider into the right field seats approximately 429 feet from home plate. A groundout by Ketel Marte was followed by Eduardo Escobar yanking a 94 mph fastball 391 feet down the line and just inside the right-field pole and Walker sending a slider in the center of the zone 445-feet rocketing to center field.
After Abraham Almonte's 384-foot double and a single by Nick Ahmed, Nick Margevicius was called on to end the inning.
The rookie left-hander surrendered two runs in the seventh after two singles were followed by a double down the left field line Ketel Marte chopped on a bounce over third base, which had just begun to be manned by Austin Hedges.
Hedges' bases-loaded walk, the third issued by Diamondbacks reliever Jon Duplantier in the eighth inning, and two-out singles by Manuel Margot and Nick Martini made it 14-7.
Jimmie Sherfy came in to face Austin Allen, who had replaced Hedges behind the plate. Allen struck out on three pitches.
