MILWAUKEE _ Craig Kimbrel's latest injury raises more speculation that the Cubs' closer joined the team too quickly after missing all of spring training and three months of the regular season.
"We'll never know," President Theo Epstein said Thursday in announcing that Kimbrel would be sidelined due to right elbow inflammation. "That narrative makes some sense if you want to sit here and say he never had a normal spring training, a normal ramp-up."
Kimbrel, a free agent, missed all of spring training and didn't sign with the Cubs until June 5. He joined them three weeks later.
Kimbrel missed two weeks in August because of right knee inflammation, and he told team officials of his elbow discomfort after Sunday's loss to the Brewers, in which he allowed a three-run home run to Christian Yelich.
"He's tried to do something very few guys have done, come in mid-stream, in-season like that and pitch at the end of games," Epstein said. "I'm not going to sit here and say it has nothing to do with it. It certainly could. And then you have a lower body injury, you come back from that and full exertion sometimes you can compensate in other areas.
"But he is trying to do something very few guys have ever done. I think he'll be better next year when he's goes the full ramp-up. But he's also still has good stuff. There have been days when it's down a little bit."
Kimbrel displayed some of his All-Star form earning saves in consecutive wins at New York on Aug. 28-29, and he is 13 for 15 in save opportunities.
"I still think the story has yet to be written about his contribution this year," Epstein said. "If it goes according to plan and he feels good and we get him back, he can save a lot of big games for us still this month and hopefully next month."
Kimbrel, who was placed on the injured list retroactive to Monday, is expected to be ready to rejoin the team on Sept. 12 at San Diego.
