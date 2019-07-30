CHICAGO _ So what went wrong in Chicago with "Hamilton the Exhibition," the $13 million enterprise that built its own edifice on Northerly Island, attracting huge amounts of attention and mostly enthusiastic reviews, only to announce Monday that it was closing early and selling itself to the highest bidder?
Location, location, location.
Had "Hamilton the Exhibition" been able to secure a berth in Grant Park, Union Park, Lincoln Park or, most ideal of all, Millennium Park, then you would not now be reading this column. The exhibit, which opened in late April, will close Aug. 25 even though tickets were sold through Sept. 8 and it was expected to stay open months longer.
Northerly Island remains, for most visitors to Chicago and a good chunk of its residents, out of sight and out of mind. As lovely as this park can be, its long history as a private airstrip means that it not lodged in the consciousness of most Chicagoans nor visitors to the city.
It's subject to disruption by Soldier Field, where the fans of Chicago Bears don't like to change what they are doing for anybody. It's poorly served by public transportation. Despite all the promised redevelopment, the location still lacks much of a visitor infrastructure (good luck finding somewhere nearby to eat), and, for much of the year, it feels bleak. When it comes to Northerly Island, this city has not even remotely gotten its act together.
Yet more significantly, people do not just happen upon this locale and thus even the huge structure housing "Hamilton the Exhibition" mostly went unnoticed. You might contrast that with, say, the Soldier Field parking lot recently occupied by Cirque du Soleil and fully visible to the multitudes of cars passing by everyday on Lake Shore Drive. But the grand chapiteau had to be gone before the Green Bay Packers came to town.
So that's part of the answer.
There also was a lack of advertising, most likely because "Hamilton" is just not used to having to do much of that crass, profit-sapping endeavor. The hit musical _ which will have grossed close to $400 million in Chicago prior to its exit on Jan. 5, 2020, _ sells tickets all by itself. But that's an extraordinary state of affairs. Almost every other tourist attraction in America spends large amounts to get its name in front of people who may well be making a last-minute decision about what they plan to do on a given day. "Hamilton the Exhibition" did not blanket the city _ and, unlike the show, it did not sell itself.
Looking back, the producers probably also are second-guessing their decision not to work with a partner, even though places like the Field Museum and the Museum of Science and Industry were eager for such a relationship. It's understandable: going it alone meant more control and the tight-knit "Hamilton" crew has its own high standards to maintain.
But walk-through exhibitions based on cultural entities _ legendary rock bands, movies, TV shows like "Downton Abbey," hit Broadway musicals _ aren't always slam dunks. "Exhibitionism," the exhibit about the Rolling Stones that's now residing in friendlier confines at the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas, also underachieved in Chicago. Why is this? People tend to see them as brand extensions, not the highly desirable thing itself.
Attending "Exhibitionism" did not get you an audience with the strutting Mick Jagger, even though such an experience is available for cash money. Attending "Hamilton the Exhibition" did not get you "Hamilton," even though ... well, you get the idea.
I'd argue that that the more successful "Saturday Night Live!: The Experience" exhibition worked better because most people don't ever have access to that long-running television show and thus the exhibit was a viable stand-in for the live experience. Plus "SNL" has been around for decades.
And, significantly, the "SNL" experience was a much more modest and low-cost affair. "Hamilton the Exhibition" had far loftier goals and involved a much greater level of investment ($13 million!). That meant it was charging $39 a ticket, not $25.
By design, the intent here was not to celebrate the show, or offer backstage secrets for "Hamilton" superfans, but to focus attention on Alexander Hamilton the man, and extend the show's long-established educational mission of renewing interest in the early years of the United States of America.
This is the painful aspect of the situation: the creative team went out of their way not to celebrate themselves, or to promote their own show, but to create a high-quality experience of impeccable scholarly bonafides. Too impeccable, maybe: "Hamilton the Exhibition" is a tad dry. It needed more fun. It needed more for those Hamilfans.
But it is so darn smart. And honorable. And it paid attention to diverse audiences. It's the kind of thing you wish Chicago would have embraced; this situation feels like a failure of our better selves.
Of course "Hamilton the Exhibition," for all its design finesse, did not have much in the way of actual historical artifacts. That was not its point _ the masterful designer David Korins focused on interactive storytelling and offered an immersive educational dive surely richer than most any classroom. But this approach made the thing harder to explain _ and maybe, for some, it seemed like coughing up cash to eat your spinach.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the face of "Hamilton" and a huge celebrity, did not want to pull too much focus and for all the right reasons. The desire here was to be both factual and evangelistic about American history, to excite young people about public service and appreciate the blood and the guts that went into the founding of this nation. But rather than split the narration between several voices, I'd have stuck with Lin-Manuel, the guide people want. The exhibit probably didn't have enough "Hamilton" for superfans and yet those who have not seen the show worried that they would not understand it without that background. None of that was true, but it remained a business problem.
There is one other issue: it took far too long for the exhibit to open.
Had "Hamilton the Exhibition" opened during the wave of mania that overtook Chicago when the musical first opened here, sometime during that first ecstatic year, the excitement would have been palpable and durable. But, for one reason or another, the exhibit did not open until the show was nearing the end of its run of three years and three months. People move on too quickly these days, even when the topic is the complex founding of their own riven country.
