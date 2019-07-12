July 12-- Jul. 12--Many in the Puget Sound region may have been startled awake shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, July 12, by an earthquake that was centered southeast of Everett.
The epicenter of the quake, which the United States Geological Survey said had a magnitude of 4.6, was located just north of U.S. Highway 2 near the Evergreen Speedway -- 2.1 miles from Monroe and approximately 63 miles from downtown Bellingham.
The temblor struck at 2:51 a.m. at a depth of 24.3 kilometers, the USGS reported.
Within 3 1/2 hours of the quake, more than 6,000 people had reported feeling it to the USGS, including many in Whatcom County and southern British Columbia.
Since the 4.6 quake, the USGS has reported five more seismic events in the Monroe area, varying in size from 1.2 to 3.5 magnitude.