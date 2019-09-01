Sept. 01-- Sep. 1--Anthony Gordon
In his first game as Washington State's starting quarterback, Gordon completed 29 of 35 passes for 420 yards and five touchdowns, throwing 15 consecutive completions before Brandon Arconado dropped his 16th attempt. Gordon's five touchdowns went to four receivers: Rodrick Fisher, Dezmon Patmon, Travell Harris and Easop Winston Jr.
Max Borghi
The sophomore running back eclipsed 100 rushing yards for the first time in his career, carrying 10 times for 128 yards and scoring a touchdown on a 12-yard run in the second quarter. Borghi's 128 yards were the most by a WSU player since Gerard Wicks rushed for 128 against Cal in 2016. That was also the most recent time a Cougars running back went over the 100-yard barrier.
Marcus Strong
WSU conceded a touchdown to New Mexico State on the Aggies' second drive of the game, but the Cougars held their opponent scoreless after that. Strong led the group with eight tackles -- five solo and three assisted. Strong was also responsible for one of WSU's three forced turnovers, picking off Chase Adkins in the third quarter.