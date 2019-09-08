Sept. 08-- Sep. 8--Easop Winston Jr.
Targeted six times by quarterback Anthony Gordon, the "Z" wide receiver caught six passes -- two of them four touchdowns -- and turned in his first 100-yard game of the 2019 season, with 113 in total. Winston Jr. reeled in a high pass from Gordon on a slant route early on for his first score, then caught a fade from his former City College of San Francisco teammate in the third, putting his career TD count at 11.
Max Borghi
He accounted for just 51 all-purpose yards, but the sophomore running back still left a big imprint on the win, punching in a career-high three touchdowns. Borghi, now up to 16 touchdowns in 15 games with the Cougars, scored on a 4-yard pass from Gordon in the first quarter, rumbled in from 2 yards out in the second quarter and polished his day off with a 3-yard run in the third.
Jahad Woods
The "Will" linebacker left the season opener with what appeared to be an upper body injury, but it wasn't nagging at him Saturday. The junior preseason All-Pac-12 selection flew around the field and turned in 10 tackles -- one short of a career-high -- for the Cougars. He also forced the sixth fumble of his career in the first half.