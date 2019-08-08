Aug. 08-- Aug. 8--YAKIMA, Wash. -- Barring a late-hour reprieve the telecast of the Seattle Seahawks preseason opener Thursday night against the Denver Broncos will not appear on DirecTV.
The satellite provider and the local FOX affiliate have not been able to negotiate a new deal, and the channel remains off the air and replaced with an apology directing viewers to a website where the customers can get more information.
The FOX affiliate hasn't been available locally on DirecTV since the winter.
The Seahawks' four preseason games and most other their 16 regular-season games are on FOX.
DirecTV customers can still get the local FOX feed by getting a local channel connector from the provider or purchase an over-the-air antenna. The connector allows for DVR functions while the antenna does not.
The FOX affiliate is still available on Charter and the Dish Network.