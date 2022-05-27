Discovering the importance of four-square living

For the past nine years, I’ve been the full-time chaplain at a retirement community in suburban Seattle. I love what I do. For me, going to the office is like being on vacation.
But that’s not the primary reason why I wear Hawaiian shirts to work. Rather, it has to do with what those bright flowered shirts stand for. As I encounter residents on our campus, I will often greet them with, “I bring you God’s aloha!” I love that South Pacific expression. If you’ve spent time in the Islands, you know it means more than just hello. Aloha can also mean goodbye, peace and love.
The ancient Hebrews had a word similar to aloha. It’s the word "shalom."
Shalom primarily means peace. But that’s not all. It also suggests wholeness, balance and integrity. In our contemporary culture, health professionals refer to this desired state of being as “wellness.” It’s the norm for which we aim. It’s the key to contentment. And among the aging population where it’s my honor to minister, wellness is consistently personified.
William Danforth, who founded the Ralston Purina Co. in the late 1880s, saw a correspondence between faith and wellness. Danforth was struck by the description of Jesus’ holistic development as recorded in Luke 2:52 — “And Jesus increased in wisdom and stature and in favor with God and with people.”
These four components of Jesus’ maturity as a human being provided for the respected St. Louis business executive a philosophy of life. Danforth called these four dimensions the essential elements for four-square living. He created a checkerboard logo for his corporation and product lines to symbolize what he believed to be key to a healthy life.
For Danforth, each square represented the four essentials of a healthy and whole life: mental, physical, religious and social. He expanded on the importance of each in “I Dare You,” a book he published in 1931. And whereas you’ve probably not read his little treatise, it’s safe to say you have seen the Ralston-Purina checkerboard square pattern on your box of breakfast cereal or the bag of food you feed your dog.
On the retirement campus where I minister, I see these four elements of wellness and a healthy lifestyle lived out in spades. And what I see has led me to identify the following four axioms.
Intellectual curiosity cultivates a desire to live. In a setting where 90th birthday parties are no big deal, mind-stretching opportunities are. I am continually impressed by those who are actively involved in book clubs, film discussion groups, current events seminars and hands-on training sessions on getting the most out of an iPhone or navigating social media. Suffice it so say that what I’ve observed leads me to believe that healthy oldsters keep learning.
Physical exercise mitigates against the consequences of aging. Stretching one’s mind isn’t enough to maintain a balanced life. Physical stretching, weight training and balancing exercises are also important. I am impressed with the disciplined regimen of seniors I see on a treadmill, clocking miles on an exercise bike or walking laps on a quarter-mile trail by a lake. Conscientious care of our bodies is what the Good Lord intends for us.
Spiritual expression expands the windshield of our worldview. The essence of a healthy, balanced life is rooted in the soil of the soul. On a retirement campus like ours, residents attend 20 different congregations in Greater Seattle. Faith is foundational to a meaningful life (and death). I’ve watched countless residents conclude their earthly journey without fear or regrets.
Relational involvement reduces the alienation of loneliness. On our campus I see the truth of that old Swedish proverb — “A shared joy is a doubled joy. A shared sorrow is half a sorrow.” — illustrated day in and day out. Wellness is a product of connection. Healthy people want to stay connected with others, even when their faith, values and opinions collide.
Greg Asimakoupoulos is a Wenatchee native living on Mercer Island, where he is the Faith/Values columnist for the Mercer Island Reporter.