Sept. 11-- Sep. 11--Vancouver-based market intelligence company DiscoverOrg announced on Tuesday that it will change its name to ZoomInfo and launch a new version of its flagship business communication platform under the name ZoomInfo powered by DiscoverOrg.
DiscoverOrg acquired former competitor ZoomInfo in February for a price that was not officially disclosed, but was reported to be upwards of $500 million.
DiscoverOrg's software-as-a-service platform gathers and organizes contact information and other business data with assistance from artificial intelligence and human research teams. Business clients use the platform to aid in their efforts to market their products directly to other businesses.
The new platform will combine aspects of the previous DiscoverOrg platform with the former ZoomInfo platform. It will also incorporate new features that were not previously available on either platform, according to spokesman Jack Murphy.
In a press release on Tuesday morning, the company said that customers migrating from the old ZoomInfo platform will gain access to deep organizational charts, improved integration with marketing systems and more accurate real-time data verified by the company's team of researchers.
Customers migrating from the old DiscoverOrg platform will gain access to a substantially expanded database of more than 100 million professionals at more than 15 million companies, which is described as 20 times larger than what was previously available on the DiscoverOrg platform.
New customers will have a choice of three subscription packages for the new platform. The company will offer upgrade options for customers to switch to the new combined platform, starting with customers who currently use both of the legacy platforms.
The company will support both of the legacy platforms to serve existing customers who want to keep using them, Murphy said. The long-term plan is to migrate all customers to the new platform, but there's currently no timetable or deadline for that process, he said.
The new platform has been in the works since the merger was announced. At the time, the companies stated that they would add light integration between the two legacy platforms but otherwise keep them separate while the new company worked on a longer-term plan to launch a combined platform at some point in the following year.
The decision to change the overall company name was made in part because the ZoomInfo brand was seen as having a broader appeal and a greater amount of existing market awareness, according to Murphy.
ZoomInfo's website now bears the ZoomInfo powered by DiscoverOrg branding. DiscoverOrg's website is still active with the company's traditional branding, and Murphy said it would likely remain that way for the time being to serve customers on the old DiscoverOrg platform.
However, the company intends to identify and market itself as ZoomInfo moving forward, he said.
DiscoverOrg was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Bethesda, Md., Philadelphia, Pa., and Waltham, Mass. -- the last of which is the former headquarters office of the prior iteration of ZoomInfo.
The combined company employs approximately 1,000 staff and serves 13,500 customers. It generates approximately $350 million in annualized recurring revenue, according to the press release.