Aug. 09-- Aug. 9--The annual Dishman Hills Conservancy picnic will be Aug. 22 at Camp Caro (698 S. Sargent Rd.) starting at 5:30 p.m.
The event aims to update members, donors and the public on the conservancy's ongoing conservation efforts. Since 1966, the nonprofit Dishman Hills Conservancy has conserved more than 2,500 acres in Spokane County. The ultimate goal is to connect the northern end of the natural area in the Spokane Valley with the southernmost section by the Stevens Creek trailhead.
For instance, in December the Dishman Hills Conservancy purchased a 120-acre parcel near Big Rock for $600,000, thus securing the southern border of the Dishman Hills Conservation area.
The picnic is free and open to the public, although registration is required.
To register, visit dishmanhills.org/Events.