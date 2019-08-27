Mickey Mouse will be in the house at Target this fall.
Target and the Walt Disney Company will open 25 Disney stores inside Target stores on Oct. 4, the companies announced Sunday. Forty more will open in about 12 months.
The new, kid-friendly retail experience will showcase more than 450 toys and games, apparel and accessories featuring everything from beloved Disney classics to Disney princesses, Marvel characters and "Star Wars." Prices will range from $2 to $200, with many items under $20, the companies said. Items also will be sold online at Target.com. The spaces will average about 750-square feet and will feature music, interactive displays, have a seating area where families can watch Disney movie clips, and, of course, get photo ops.
The companies also launched a new digital experience at Target.com/Disneystore.
The news was announced by Target CEO Brian Cornell and Disney's Bob Chapek, chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products, onstage capping off D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. The bi-annual gathering showcases dozens of exclusive reveals and announcements for Disney parks and resorts across the globe.
The partnership is similar to others being forged by legacy brick-and-mortar retailers to make stores more attractive to younger shoppers. JC Penney and Macy's just announced deals with ThredUp, an online thrift store. Kohl's now is selling Amazon electronics and accepting returns for free.
___
(c)2019 Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Visit the Sun Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) at www.sun-sentinel.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
TO SUBSCRIBE TO TRENDS AND SHOPPING
This column/content is for subscribers only. It is sold separately and is not included in your Tribune News Service subscription. To subscribe, please contact Rick DeChantal at Tribune Content Agency, (1-312-222-8682) or rdechantal@tribpub.com, or you can purchase individual columns a la carte at www.tribunenewsservice.com.
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):