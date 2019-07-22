The monorails of the skies will begin transporting Disney-goers starting Sept. 29.
Walt Disney World announced last week the opening date of the gondolas that will give visitors an aerial view as they are transported to Epcot, Hollywood Studios and several resorts.
The Disney Skyliner is made up of 300 cabins which move about 11 mph, Disney has previously said.
The typical ride will last between five to 15 minutes as gondolas fly from 15 feet up to about 60 feet in the air.
Inside a gondola, twin wooden benches can carry up to 10 people.
At the stations, gondolas will pull in, constantly moving, for guests to climb on. Disney will have the capacity to pause the gondolas for people in wheelchairs and those who need extra time to board.
Some cabins will be decorated in plain colors, such as a vibrant teal or purple, while the other gondolas feature characters from Disney movies and attractions.
