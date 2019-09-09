More than 100 Bahamians survivors of the devastating Hurricane Dorian were forced to exit a ferry Sunday in Freeport Harbor which would have brought them to Fort Lauderdale for refuge, after they were told they were eligible to board, according to a report by WSVN, a Fox affiliated station serving South Florida.
The evacuees were told before boarding the Florida bound ferry they would be allowed to make the journey if they had a clean police record and a Bahamian passport, WSVN reported.
After hours of waiting, the evacuees settled on board the ferry for a brief time when an announcement came overhead urging all Bahamian passengers to exit the boat, WSVN reported.
"Please passengers that don't have U.S. visas please proceed to disembark," heard in a video captured by WSVN reporter Brian Entin.
About 130 evacuees exited the boat after having waited hours to get on the Balearia owned ferry.
A passenger was told by a Balearia employee that the Customs and Border Protection agency ordered anyone traveling without a U.S. Visa or a police record to exit the ship.
The ferry departed without the evacuees.
Customs officials said the agency made no such order and would've processed the evacuees, WSVN reported.
The previous week Customs and Border Protection processed 1,500 Bahamian evacuees from a cruise ship.
___
